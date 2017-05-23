Southern Kaduna APC youths demand dissolution of Kaduna State University management

Youth members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, from Southern Kaduna have called on Kaduna State governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai to dissolve the management of the Kaduna State University, KASU, with immediate effect. They said the management erred by closing and relocating the Kafanchan Campus to the University main campus. The youths reminded governor El-Rufai […]

