Southern Kaduna killings: Police arrest scholar, BaraK Zebedee for alleged inciting comments

The Police in Kaduna, Monday, raided the Kaduna home of Mr. BaraK Zebedee of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, ABU, Department of Biology, over an alleged comment in a whatsapp chat group, which the police said was inciting. The Whatsapp chat group, according to our DAILY POST findings, was formed to marshal assistance for thousands […]

Southern Kaduna killings: Police arrest scholar, BaraK Zebedee for alleged inciting comments

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

