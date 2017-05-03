Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Southern Kaduna residents demand El-Rufai’s resignation, arrest of Miyetti Allah members – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Southern Kaduna residents demand El-Rufai's resignation, arrest of Miyetti Allah members
NAIJ.COM
Kaduna residents under the aegis of the Southern Kaduna People's Union (SOKAPU) have called for the immediate resignation of the state governor Nasir El-Rufai. SOKAPU said in a press conference in Abuja this has become necessary if the governor …
El-Rufai should resign now – Southern Kaduna nativesDaily Post Nigeria

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.