Southern Kaduna: We lost 11571000 cattle in two weeks, says Fulani group – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Southern Kaduna: We lost 11571000 cattle in two weeks, says Fulani group
The Nation Newspaper
HERDSMEN in Southern Kaduna have lost over 11,571,000 cattle in the last two weeks to rustling, the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) has said. The group disclosed this on Friday at the two-day national security summit …

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

