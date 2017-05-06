Soyinka to EFCC: Prosecute detractors of anti- corruption war
Nigeria’s Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, on Saturday in Lagos, called for the prosecution of those he described as detractors in the fight against corruption in the country. Prof. Soyinka made the call at the opening of his Vision of the Child Art Exhibition, 2017 edition, at Freedom Park, Lagos with the theme:
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!