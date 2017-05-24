Spain’s Supreme Court Confirms Messi’s 21-Month Jail Sentence

Spain’s Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed a 21-month jail sentence and 2.09-million-euro ($2.25 million) fine imposed on Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi for tax fraud, months after lodging an appeal. The Argentina international and his father Jorge Horacio Messi were in July 2016 found guilty of using companies in Belize, Britain, Switzerland and Uruguay to avoid…

