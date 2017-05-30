Spalletti Quits Roma Job

Luciano Spalletti will leave Roma, after helping them qualify for the Champions League , the club has confirmed.

Roma finished second on the table, behind Juventus, automatically qualifying for the UCL, in the same season they said goodbye to Totti.

Spalletti was accused of mistreating the icon, but club president, Jim Pallotta has expressed his gratitude.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Luciano Spalletti for the great work and for his important contribution to the club since his return,” Pallotta said.

“Under his leadership this season, the team won the most points and scored the most goals in the history of the Giallorossi. We wish Luciano the best for the future.

“The club intends to continue its growth path and the new coach will share the values ​​and philosophy of the company, contributing to the development of AS Roma.”

