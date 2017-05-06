Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Spanish La Liga results

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Spanish La Liga result on Saturday:

Sporting Gijon 1 (Carmona 66) Las Palmas 0

Playing later (all times GMT)

Atletico Madrid v Eibar (1415), Barcelona v Villarreal (1630), Granada v Atletico Madrid (1845)

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Sunday

Alaves v Athletic Bilbao (1000), Valencia v Osasuna (1415), Deportivo la Coruna v Espanyol (1630), Malaga v Celta Vigo (1845)

Monday

Leganes v Real Betis (1845)

Played Friday

Sevilla 1 (Sarabia 41) Real Sociedad 1 (Vela 61)

The post Spanish La Liga results appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.