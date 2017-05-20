Spanish La Liga table
Real Madrid 37 28 6 3 104 41 90
Barcelona 37 27 6 4 112 35 87
Atletico Madrid 37 22 9 6 67 26 75
——————————————–
Sevilla 37 20 9 8 64 49 69
——————————————–
Villarreal 37 18 10 9 53 32 64
Athletic Bilbao 37 19 6 12 52 40 63
———————————————
Real Sociedad 37 19 6 12 57 51 63
Espanyol 38 15 11 12 49 50 56
Alaves 38 14 13 11 41 43 55
Eibar 37 15 9 13 54 47 54
Malaga 37 12 10 15 49 53 46
Valencia 37 13 7 17 55 62 46
Celta Vigo 37 13 5 19 51 67 44
Las Palmas 38 10 9 19 53 74 39
Real Betis 38 10 9 19 41 64 39
Deportivo La Coruna 38 8 12 18 43 61 36
Leganes 38 8 11 19 36 55 35
——————————————–
Sporting Gijon 38 7 10 21 42 72 31 – relegated
Osasuna 37 4 10 23 40 89 22 – relegated
Granada 38 4 8 26 30 82 20 – relegated
Note:
1st-3rd: Automatic Champions League qualification
4th: Champions League play-off round
5th & 6th: Europa League qualification
18th-20th: Relegated
