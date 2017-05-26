Speaker Dogara alleges Governor Abubakar stopped his renovation of mosques in Bauchi, writes Sultan [Full letter]

The political face-off in Bauchi is far from over and another indication of this has emerged with Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, asking the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’adu Abubakar, to wade into a tussle he said was created by Governor Mohammed Abubakar Abdullahi. Dogara, in a letter, reported to the Sultan that […]

Speaker Dogara alleges Governor Abubakar stopped his renovation of mosques in Bauchi, writes Sultan [Full letter]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

