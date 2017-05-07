Speaker Dogara leads constituents in special prayers for Buhari

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Yakubu Dogara has joined over 30,000 of his constituents to offer special prayers for the quick recovery and good health of President Muhammad Buhari. The special prayers were jointly led by the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Dass Branch, Reverend Kefas Galadima and Sheikh Hamza Dass […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

