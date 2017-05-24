Spectranet bags double awards

Premier Internet Service Provider, Spectranet 4GLTE has been recognised with two awards by BusinessDay and Nigeria Communications Week for its innovative drive in the Broadband and Internet Service sector of Nigeria’s economy.

Spectranet 4G LTE, with fast and reliable Internet service for the home and office, got Beacon of ICT Award, an award put together by Nigeria Communication Week as Broadband Company of the Year and BusinessDay’s award for the Most Innovative Internet Service Provider in 2017.

In separate remarks, BusinessDay and Nigeria Communications Week, organisers of the Beacon of Information and Communication Technology (BoICT) award lauded Spectranet for its innovative efforts at providing customers with fantastic internet service and experience.

Chief Executive Officer, Spectranet 4G LTE, David Venn, dedicated both awards to all of the brand’s loyal customers for choosing the faster, smarter and more reliable internet service.

Venn added that the awards were recognition for hard work, innovation and are a call to action for Spectranet to keep pushing the boundaries in service offerings.

