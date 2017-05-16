Sporting Lisbon Sign Bebeto’s son, Mattheus From Brazilian Club Estoril

Sporting Lisbon have signed Mattheus, son of Brazil World Cup winner Bebeto, from Estoril.

Mattheus, who spent two seasons at Estoril after moving over from Brazil side Flamengo, has signed a five-year contract with the 18-time Primeira Liga champions

“So proud of you, son!!! Continue working hard and with humility you will go far!!” Bebeto wrote on his Twitter account. “That you can enter into the history of Sporting!!”

Remember Brazilian legend Bebeto's famous baby celebration? That baby has grown up. Today he signed for Sporting. pic.twitter.com/DjzUNRENrs — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) May 15, 2017

Bebeto famously helped Brazil to World Cup glory in 1994, forming a deadly partnership with striker Romario.

In that tournament, Bebeto famously performed a cradle-rocking celebration with Romario and Mazinho after scoring against the Netherlands to commemorate Mattheus’ birth.

Mattheus, 22, was a Brazil Under-20 international, winning four caps.

Mt orgulho de vc meu filho!!! Continue trabalhando forte e com humildade que vc vai longe!! Q vc possa entrar na história do @Sporting_CP !! https://t.co/rEeFkySGKM — Bebeto (@bebeto7) May 15, 2017

O #SportingCP informa que chegou a acordo com o @estorilpraiasad para a transferência de Mattheus Oliveira. https://t.co/RMvyWAEtEP pic.twitter.com/rXvTSW7WGJ — Sporting CP (@Sporting_CP) May 15, 2017

