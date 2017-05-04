Sports minister Dalung congratulates Nigerian Wrestling Team

Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, on Wednesday congratulated Nigeria’s team to the just concluded Senior African Wrestling Championship in Marrakech, Morocco.

The minister’s special assistant on media, Nneka Ikem Anibueze, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Dalung made the commendation when a delegation from the Nigerian Wrestling Federation led by its President, Daniel Igali visited him.

“We are proud of your display of excellence at the African Wrestling Championship in Morocco.

“We know how difficult it was to access funds to prepare and compete in the championship, but the Ministry of Youth and Sports will always do its best to ensure that athletes representing the country are adequately prepared and taken care of”, he said.

Dalung also praised the Federation’s President for his immense contributions to wrestling in the country.

“Good leadership is key and fundamental to development.

” I want to congratulate the President of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation for his resilience and sacrifice for these wrestlers.

“You cannot dispute his passion for the development of wrestling in the country. I have no doubt these athletes will be nurtured and kept for the commonwealth games.

“I want to charge you all to keep working for the success of not only your chosen field, but also for the pride of our great country,” Dalung said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Team Nigeria won eight gold and two silver medals at the African championship.(NAN)

