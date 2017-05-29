Sports Unify People Of All Races – Oba Of Benin

By Patrick ochoga, Benin City

Golfing with Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State last weekend, the Oba of Benin, HRM Oba Ewuare II, has stated that sports, including golf, unify people from various tribes, professions and even countries in general.

This was as he flagged off the 6th Oba of Benin Pro-Am Golf Tournament at the Golf Course in Benin City where the Oba also expressed his love for sports and his history with golf.

Oba Ewuare said: “The game of golf helps social interaction and relaxation of the mind. Apart from golf, I have also played tennis in times past”.

Continuing, the Benin monarch added that once upon a time, he would jog 8-10 times round Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, also in Benin City, to keep himself fit.

Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki, who golfed with his deputy, Hon. Philip Shaibu, noted that golf was an interesting game that required concentration and attention, and that he had to create time to engage in sports, especially golf, to maintain fitness.

Governor Obaseki, who recently ran 10km at Okpekpe Road Race, explained that: “Governors are interested in sports and have participated in sporting activities. Our father Samuel Ogbemudia and some other notable governors engaged in sports during their time. The responsibilities and challenges of work do not give enough time to engage in sporting activities, but I am determined to continue to participate in sports.

On the benefits of golf, the governor said it was a game that relaxed the mind, explaining that the attention of the player was needed for the four hours the game would be played, and concentration had to remain trained on the small golf ball.

