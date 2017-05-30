Spotify agrees to fund to settle copyright suits – The Star Online
Spotify agrees to fund to settle copyright suits
Under the settlement filing that needs to be approved by a federal judge in New York, Spotify would set up the US$43.45mil (RM186.12mil) fund to compensate songwriters for lack of licensing. — Reuters. NEW YORK: Music streaming leader Spotify has …
