Spotify now has a birthing playlist for when you go into labor

Spotify announced their partnership with New York City-based OB-GYN Dr. Jacques Moritz to create an “ideal Birthing Playlist that is scientifically designed (and delivery room tested and approved) to accompany women through childbirth.”

The post Spotify now has a birthing playlist for when you go into labor appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends.

