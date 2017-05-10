Sprint pledges to launch a 5G network for its subscribers in ‘late 2019’
Sprint, parent company Softbank, and chip maker Qualcomm are teaming up to develop 5G technologies. In theory, that means faster speeds, lower latency, and improved communications between Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
