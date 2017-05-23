Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sputtering Pogba seeks Stockholm salvation – Vanguard

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Sputtering Pogba seeks Stockholm salvation
Vanguard
Following a season of fits and starts, Paul Pogba will be expected to deliver the goods when Manchester United tackle Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Pogba Much like his team, Pogba has shown only fleeting flickers of form since his …
Ajax have up-tempo plan to upset UnitedESPN FC (blog)
Europa league success crucial for Mourinho's reputationReuters
Marc Overmars has built the best Ajax team since 1995 – but before it comes to an end he knows they must winThe Independent
Manchester Evening News –The New Indian Express –Herald.ie –Geo News, Pakistan
all 104 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.