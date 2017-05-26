Pages Navigation Menu

Rain-triggered floods, landslides kill over 90 in Sri Lanka

CNN

Rain-triggered floods, landslides kill over 90 in Sri Lanka
India Today
Colombo, May 26 (PTI) Heavy floods and landslides triggered by the worst rainfall since 1970s have killed at least 92 people and left 110 missing in Sri Lanka, officials said today, warning the situation could get worse. Over 20,000 people have been …
