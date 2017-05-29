Sri Lanka floods: Battle to rescue stranded as death toll tops 160 – CNN
|
CNN
|
Sri Lanka floods: Battle to rescue stranded as death toll tops 160
CNN
Colombo, Sri Lanka (CNN) Sri Lanka remains in the grips of the worst flooding in 14 years, and the bad weather that has killed more than 160 people is expected to continue, the Red Cross said Monday. The flooding was brought on by monsoon rains across …
Sri Lankan soldiers recover more bodies from mudslides
Sri Lanka races to rescue flood victims as toll rises
Sri Lanka floods: Rescue efforts on as death toll rises to 164
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!