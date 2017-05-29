Pages Navigation Menu

Sri Lanka floods: Battle to rescue stranded as death toll tops 160 – CNN

CNN

Sri Lanka floods: Battle to rescue stranded as death toll tops 160
CNN
Colombo, Sri Lanka (CNN) Sri Lanka remains in the grips of the worst flooding in 14 years, and the bad weather that has killed more than 160 people is expected to continue, the Red Cross said Monday. The flooding was brought on by monsoon rains across …
Sri Lankan soldiers recover more bodies from mudslidesDaily Mail
Sri Lanka races to rescue flood victims as toll risesAljazeera.com
Sri Lanka floods: Rescue efforts on as death toll rises to 164Business Standard
Sky News –India TV –CTV News –Pulse Nigeria
all 281 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

