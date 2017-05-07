Pages Navigation Menu

SSANU expels 13 members from UNIUYO

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on Sunday announced the expulsion 13 of its members in the University of Uyo chapter for allegedly contravening the association’s constitution. The National President, Mr Samson Ugwoke, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the 57th quarterly zonal meeting of SSANU western zone held at the Lagos State University (LASU). Ugwoke said the expulsion took effect from May 2.

