SSANU, NASU, disagree over FUNAAB VC’s suspension

Abeokuta—The two non-academic staff unions of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta FUNAAB yesterday, expressed mixed reactions over the suspension of the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Olusola Oyewole.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, had in a letter dated May 5, signed by the Acting Permanent Secretary, Dr. Hussaini Adamu, suspended Oyewole.

The suspension is pending the determination of a criminal suit instituted against him by the EFCC. Oyewole, whose five- year tenure will expire on May 23, however defied the directive and reported for work at his office on Monday.

But members of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, of the institution yesterday, held separate rallies on the campus to express their respective feeling for and against Oyewole.

While NASU members converged on the open space in front of the Senate building, to condemn the suspension and eulogise the VC, SSANU members organised what they called “celebration of the inglorious exit of Oyewole.”

Speaking at the SSANU rally, Chairman, FUNAAB chapter, Mr. Olurotimi Fasuwon, faulted the “VC’s defiance of the lawful directive to proceed on suspension in compliance with section 030404 of the Public Service Rule.”

