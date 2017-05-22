Stakeholders adopt innovative financing to combat malaria

By Gabriel Olawale

Towards accelerated efforts to prevent malaria and save millions of lives under the Malaria To Zero Initiative programme for grass root people, Stakeholders in Private Sector have called for an Innovative financing platform to compliment Government in the fight against malaria.

Speaking during a community sensitization and free distribution of Long-lasting insecticide Treated Nets, LLINs organised by Access Bank, Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria, PHN and Hacey for Mushin residents, the CEO of PHN, Dr. Muntaqa Sadiq said that despite huge investments in ending Malaria, national indices still fall short because of challenges in funding, poor data for decision making, fragmented governance and service delivery in hard-to-reach communities.

The Head of Sustainability of Access Bank Plc, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan said the grassroots remain under-served.

