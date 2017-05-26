Pages Navigation Menu

Stakeholders proffer solutions to post-harvest loss in Nigeria

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) alongside experts and stakeholders have proffered lasting solutions to the problem of post-harvest loss of farm produce in the country.

In delivering solutions to address malnutrition, GAIN has developed Post-harvest Alliance for Nutrition (PLAN) a workshop, to bring together public and private sectors to reduce food loss and wastage in agriculture.

A major solution to the food loss as revealed in the workshop is to encourage the adoption of Returnable Plastic Crates (RPCs) for storage and transporting of agricultural produce across the country.

The motive for the use of RPCs is to replace the worrisome use of raffia baskets, which accounts for more than 45 percent loss of fruits and vegetables produced in Nigeria.

