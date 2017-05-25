Stakeholders urge FG to allocate 10% of annual budgets to agric sector

Participants of the Stakeholders Consultative Meeting on 2018 Agriculture Budget have urged the Federal Government to allocate 10 per cent of the nation’s annual budgets to finance the agricultural sector. They made the call in a communique issued at the end of their meeting in Kaduna; a copy of which was e-mailed to News Agency…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Stakeholders urge FG to allocate 10% of annual budgets to agric sector appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

