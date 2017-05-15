Stakeholders worried about N1.8tr debt service in 2017 – Guardian (blog)
Guardian (blog)
Stakeholders worried about N1.8tr debt service in 2017
Guardian (blog)
Again, the rising cost of debt for the country's economy, for the third consecutive time, emerged the top three allocations in the national budget, taking a chunk of N1.8 trillion. By the end of 2017 fiscal year, Nigeria would have spent N4.2 trillion …
