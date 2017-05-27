Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stallion Farms Bags Outstanding Rice Value Chain Award

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

By Daniels Ekugo Stallion integrated rice value chain approach has been bequeathed with the Feed Nigeria Summit “Agro Processor of the Year Award” at the just ended Nigeria Agriculture Awards. The award, which is its second, after the IBCA-“Outstanding Projects and Business Leaders of the Year Award” recently bestowed on the company in March was in recognition of Stallion Popular Farms & Mills Limited concerted efforts at integrating rice value chain in Nigeria agrarian economy as well as its dogged resolves to humanize farmed rice and self-sustainability in food production. “We owe this accomplishment to President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership aptitudes and his agrarian-business agenda, Stallion Popular farms & Mills Group Director Hapreet Singh remarked.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.