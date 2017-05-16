Stanbic IBTC appoints Basil Omiyi as new Chairman

The Board of Directors of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Monday appointed​ ​Basil Omiyi as the Chairman of the Board with effect from 15th May, 2017​. The announcement ​follow​ed​ the approval of all re​levant ​regulatory bodies in the financial sector. Omiyi succeeds Atedo Peterside, CON, as the Chairman of the Board following Peterside’s resignation as a […]

Stanbic IBTC appoints Basil Omiyi as new Chairman

