Stanbic IBTC emerges best performing stock on NSE

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has emerged the best performing stock in percentage terms on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in April. Data obtained from the exchange for the period showed that the stock increased by 48.98 per cent to close at N26.25 per share in contrast with the month’s opening price of N17.62. The Chief Operating Officer, InvestData […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

