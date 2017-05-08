Stanbic IBTC emerges best performing stock on NSE

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has emerged the best performing stock in percentage terms on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in April. Data obtained from the exchange for the period showed that the stock increased by 48.98 per cent to close at N26.25 per share in contrast with the month’s opening price of N17.62. The Chief Operating Officer, InvestData […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

