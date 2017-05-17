Pages Navigation Menu

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Appoints New Chairman – Leadership Newspapers

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Appoints New Chairman
Leadership Newspapers
The board of directors of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc announced the appointment of Mr Basil Omiyi, as the chairman of the board with effect from May 15,2017, following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals. Omiyi succeeds Mr Atedo Peterside as
