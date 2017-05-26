Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘State Capture’ inquiry unconstitutional, says Zuma – Independent Online

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

'State Capture' inquiry unconstitutional, says Zuma
Independent Online
Cape Town – The Presidency on Friday denied that President Jacob Zuma was opposed to implementing the remedial actions of the Public Protector's “State of Capture” report, including that of establishing a judicial Commission of Inquiry. In a statement
Zuma not opposed to 'state capture' inquiryNews24
Zuma says not opposed to establishment of state capture inquiryEyewitness News
Connecting the dots: how Zuma and the Guptas' state capture is structuredBusinessTech
Times LIVE –Bloomberg –Channel NewsAsia –Moneyweb.co.za
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.