State Governors Attack Speaker Dogara

The governors said “the era of using governors as punching bags to score cheap political points is over.’’

The post State Governors Attack Speaker Dogara appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

