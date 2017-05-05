State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi not suspended

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr Jalal Arabi, is not on suspension, Presidency has said.

In a statement on Friday, the Presidency said the unhealthy development was “erroneously reported in some quarters.”

The stated added that “Mr Arabi is at his desk dutifully attending to important state matters and is not under any probe, neither is he a subject of any inquiry.

“Also, there is absolutely no truth in the spurious allegations levelled against the Permanent Secretary and his office in the fictitious report published by an on-line medium.”

The statement also quoted Arabi to have said: “I remain committed and dedicated to the professional discharge of my duties and I refuse to be distracted by adversarial forces”.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary and other Muslim faithful attended the Juma’at prayer at the State House mosque with President Muhammadu Buhari in attendance.

The post State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi not suspended appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

