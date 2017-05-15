States deserve more money than FG currently offers –Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called for an urgent review of the revenue allocation in favour of the states and local governments. Tambuwal spoke on Monday in Sokoto, when he opened the 2017 Law Week of the state branch of the Nigerian Bar Association. Tambuwal said: “A situation where the Federal Government is […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

