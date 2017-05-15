Pages Navigation Menu

States deserve more money than FG currently offers –Tambuwal

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Politics

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called for an urgent review of the revenue allocation in favour of the states and local governments. Tambuwal spoke on Monday in Sokoto, when he opened the 2017 Law Week of the state branch of the Nigerian Bar Association. Tambuwal said: “A situation where the Federal Government is […]

