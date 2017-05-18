Stay away from cult activities, council boss warns residents

Worried by the menace of cultism and street gangs, the Sole Administrator of Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Bayo Adefuye, has appealed to students to stay away from cult-related activities. He made the plea during the anti-cult campaign for selected public schools in the council.

“It is a pity that some students engage in cult-related activities in order to give themselves false identities, but they end up living in perpetual regrets in the future.

“A student, who has formed the habit of not staying in class while others are busy reading is a potential cult member. There are signs, which cult members look for when recruiting new members. Some of them are sagging, jerry-coils, piercing of nose by ladies, piercing of ears by men, body bleaching, fighting, tattooing, truancy, bullying, fighting among others,” he said.

He noted that during initiation, the hidden facts about the group would not be revealed. “Many cult members end up becoming kidnappers, murderers, armed robbers, dropouts, and prostitutes. If you are determined to be successful in life, you must be willing to conform with the rules governing the school, such as coming to school early, staying in the classrooms, respect for teachers, doing your assignments, and relating well with your fellow students.”

Adefuye enjoined parents to check their children’s bags for clues and early signs of cult-related items such as red and black bands, knives, sharp objects, and tattoos.

The guest lecturer, Dr. Femi Michael, enjoined the students to look up to only responsible citizens so that they could be responsible to themselves and the society at large.

