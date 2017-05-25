Stay & Have S*x With My Wife – Die Hard Manchester United Fan Begs Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photos)

A Manchester United fan had a creative way to persuade Zlatan Ibrahimovic to stay.

The cheeky banner begged the veteran Swede to stay at the club. It read: “Zlatan, stay and can sh@g my wife”, with a picture of the Swedish striker celebrating one of his many goals for the Red Devils this season. Zlatan’s future is still in doubt with the 35-year-old recovering from a knee injury sustained in the semi-final of this competition against Anderlecht at Old Trafford.

His current contract runs out this summer and he is yet to sign a new deal. The striker is set to be out with his injury for months yet and United fans are waiting to see whether he stays after a successful first season in the Premier League. The former Barcelona and Inter has another year’s extension to his contract already on the table.

The post Stay & Have S*x With My Wife – Die Hard Manchester United Fan Begs Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

