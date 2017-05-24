Steer clear of politics, NUPENG, TUC, ULC, others warn military

By Victor Ahiuma-Young & Chigoziri Onuoha

LAGOS—UNITED Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC; Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC; Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, and others, yesterday, warned the military to steer clear of politics, declaring that workers would defend the nation’s democracy against any threat.

Others unions which stated their resolve to resist military incursion into politics were National Union of Electricity, Employees, NUEE, and National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN.

General Secretary of ULC, Didi Adodo, said: “There is no way we can accept military dictatorship again in Nigeria. The problems facing this country today are traceable to military rule. It was the military that destroyed the fabrics of this country.”

On his part, President of NUPENG, Mr. Achese Igwe, said: “I want to say that Nigeria has outgrown the era of military waking up one morning to take over government. Our advice to the military as a labour organization is that we commend their efforts in making sure that the sovereignty of this great country is protected, making sure that the issue of Boko Haram insurgency is curtailed to the barest minimum, making sure that the insecurity is checked.”

Similarly, General Secretary of NUTGTWN, Issa Aremu, insisted that organized labour would resist any non-democratic military intervention in the country’s democratic process.

Aremu, who is member of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, National Executive Council, NEC, and Vice President of IndustriALL Global Union, said: “Never again should unelected gunmen rule Nigeria.”

According to him, the underdevelopment of most states in country since independent, is attributable to frequency of governors, especially military governors which engendered instability in policy and undermined the states’ development.

“Regardless of the frustrations with the present democratic process, the challenge is to deepen democracy not to doubt it. It is the insufficient democracy and accountability that is responsible for the recent rot, corruption, de-industrialization, mass unemployment and mass poverty,’’ Aremu noted.

He condemned some present civilian governors and legislators who he said “lord it over their people like the discredited military administrators of the recent past.’’

He added that the woes of Nigeria started with the coup of 1966, after which successful military leaders “pillaged” the country.

Citing the recent OXFARM report on growing inequality between the few rich and million poor, Comrade Aremu suggested “de-personalization of Nigeria’s commonwealth” and enforced accountability, failing which the citizens should use their votes to sack such leaders.

On its part, TUC in a statement by its President and Secretary General Bobboi Kaigama and Musa-Lawal Ozigi, warned the military to steer clear of politics, declaring that all Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliation, must kick against any military intervention which must be seen as an aberration.

TUC recalled that the military, and, indeed, all Nigerians have condemned coups in Africa and even outside the continent.

‘’To hear that the military is nursing such a misadventure, even if by rumours only must be seen as ignoble. One beauty of democracy is that there is freedom of speech. At least, it has allowed us to challenge our thieving politicians at all levels.

‘’This is not the case with the military which does not possess any iota of democratic blood, with their exhibition of autocracy and brute force. We wish to sound it that workers and the masses of Nigerians laboured and sacrificed greatly to enthrone democracy that has now been hijacked by a negligible few.

‘’Let it be known that the people have voted for democracy and will strive to protect it. What should be paramount to all progressive Nigerians now is how to move the country forward and not to distabilise it. We know who caused the problem of the country,’’ TUC stated.

