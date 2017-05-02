Stella Oduah Indebtedness: Court To Hear Applications May 30 – SaharaReporters.com
Stella Oduah Indebtedness: Court To Hear Applications May 30
The bank alleges that Ms. Oduah and her Sea Petroleum and Gas company owe it over $16.4m and N100.4m. by Sahara Reporters, New York May 02, 2017. The Federal High Court in Lagos, Nigeria, will hear on May 30 all pending applications in a debt …
