Stellenbosch University 'condemns' far-right poster
News24
Cape Town – Stellenbosch University on Tuesday distanced itself from posters on the university's main campus which is believed to be Photoshopped from Nazi-posters. The posters titled “the Anglo-Afrikaner student” calls for students to “fight for …
Varsity probes neo-Nazi posters advertising mysterious right-wing meeting
