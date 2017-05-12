Pages Navigation Menu

Step-mum stabbed by step-children in Kaduna

An Instagram user @Mss-Sashs, has taken to the social media platform to share a photo of the injury a lady sustained, after being stabbed by her step-children in Kaduna State.

Here’s what she wrote as she shared the photo above;

“Some heartless step children attempted killing this woman you see in picture here in anguwan rimi kaduna less seek justice for this poor mother.”

