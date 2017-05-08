Stephen Odey Striker present as MFM FC win Lagos FA Cup – Pulse Nigeria
|
Stephen Odey Striker present as MFM FC win Lagos FA Cup
Pulse Nigeria
MFM FC defeated Spartan FC by 3-1 at the Agege Township Stadium to successfully defended the FA Cup they won last year. Published: 10 minutes ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Stephen Odey play Stephen Odey (NPFL) …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!