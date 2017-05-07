Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sterling Bank bags Agric Bank of the Year award – Vanguard

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Sterling Bank bags Agric Bank of the Year award
Vanguard
THE contributions of Sterling Bank Plc to the growth of the Agriculture sector in the country has been recognised as the financial institution received the Agric Bank of the Year Award. The Bank was recognized at the third edition of the Nigeria
Bank Of Agric To Become Nigeria's Largest Bank After Restructuring – OgbehNigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.