Sterling Bank's gross earnings rises by 12% to N28.6b in Q1
The Nation Newspaper
Sterling Bank's gross earnings rises by 12% to N28.6b in Q1
The Nation Newspaper
Sterling Bank Plc grew headline earnings by 12 per cent to N28.6 billion in the first quarter of 2017 as the bank's net interest margin improved to 8.2 per cent within the first three months. The first-quarter report released at the weekend showed …
