Steven Seagal Banned From Ukraine and Declared a National Security Threat

Hollywood superstar Steven Seagal has been banned from entering Ukraine and declared a national security threat as well.

News website Apostrophe (translated by The Guardian) states that the Ukrainian security services have published a letter that declares Seagal cannot enter the country for the next five years.

According to the letter, Seagal “committed socially dangerous actions… that contradict the interests of maintaining Ukraine’s security”.

So what exactly has Seagal done? Well, the actor has been photographed hanging out with controversial figures such as Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, and is a very outspoken supporter of the Russian President.

Seagal’s relationship with Russia has also seen him take part in the Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan and join in with a traditional dance while he was visiting Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya – an area currently making headlines over reports of gay concentration camps.

President Putin has actually granted Seagal Russian citizenship, which is said to have sparked Ukraine’s decision.

Russia and Ukraine have been involved in a heightened political conflict since the 2014 annexation of the Crimean peninsula, and the latter has previously blacklisted over 140 Russian artists from entering the country.

One of those acts includes this year’s Russian entry in the Eurovision Song Contest, Julia Samoylova.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Steven Seagal Banned From Ukraine and Declared a National Security Threat appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

