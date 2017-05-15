Stewardship: Don’t Collect Money To Vote For Politicians, Rep. Urges Electorate

LEADERSHIP EDITORS

Worried by the corruption in the country’s political process, Rep. Kehinde Odeneye has urged the electorate not to demand or collect money from politicians to vote them into office.

Odeneye, a chartered accountant and House Committee member on Public Accounts representing Ijebu Central Federal Constituency, described collecting money from those seeking elective offices as political corruption.

“I appeal to the electorate not to demand money from politicians for voting them into office.

“If you do not collect money from them and they do not perform, you can curse them. But if you have collected money, the curse will have no effect,’’ he said in Ijebu-Ode on Monday on the sidelines of skills acquisition and empowerment programme for another batch of 447 youths and women.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that sewing machines, computers, tools for hair-dressers, vulcanizers, cobblers and welders were distributed free after training by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SWEDAN).

Gov. Ibikunle Amosun and Odeneye gave out the items at the event held at Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode.

Odeneye restated his aversion to doling out of money to the poor to enlist their electoral support and after election.

The two-term lawmaker said he was committed to empowerment for job and wealth creation as against doling out money.

He said to date he had donated a 600-seat hall, 110 internet-ready computer units, and 600 chairs and tables to the state-owned Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, while an ICT centre at Imorun was nearing completion.

He, however, lauded the development strides of Gov. Amosun and for also endorsing his candidacy for second term, the first in the senatorial district.

In his speech, Amosun said the empowerment programme complemented his administration’s effort at creating more jobs and alleviating poverty.

“It is giving back to the society; creating jobs will ensure wealth creation.

“I commend the effective representation by Odeneye of Ijebu people in the National Assembly,’’ said Amosun, who was represented by the Speaker, State House of Assembly, Mr Suraj Adekumbi.

He thanked the people for their support to the ideals of the All Progressives Congress.

NAN reports that the lawmaker also gave scholarships to two indigent but brilliant children — Esther Akinlaye, a 17-year-old SSS 2 student of the Love Foundation Model College, Ijebu-Ode and Mayowa Adesanya, a six-year-old pupil in a primary school.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Mariam Adewale, who was trained in ICT, thanked the donor for the gesture.

Three state commissioners – Chief Muyiwa Oladipo, a former speaker of Ogun Assembly (Culture and Tourism); Mr Dayo Adeneye (Information) and Mr Afolabi Afunape (Sports) attended the event. (NAN)