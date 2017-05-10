Still no learning at Gugulethu school due to land protest – Independent Online
Still no learning at Gugulethu school due to land protest
Independent Online
Cape Town – Thursday could be the fifth day that pupils of Vukukhanye Primary School have not been in class as a result of a protest by the residents of Section Four in Gugulethu, Cape Town. The protest comes after residents did not agree with the City …
Roads out of Gugulethu blocked by protesters
