Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Still on Shade Okoya’s 40th birthday bash – Vanguard

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Still on Shade Okoya's 40th birthday bash
Vanguard
IT was the talk of town throughout the better part of last week when Shade, the pretty wife of billionaire, Chief Rasak Okoya held her 40th birthday inside their Oluwa-Ni-Shola Estate, Lekki, Lagos. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.