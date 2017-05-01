STING LIKE AJ: Joshua likened to Muhammad Ali with striking picture

ANTHONY JOSHUA has been likened to the greatest boxer of all time Muhammad Ali after a picture of two strikingly similar knockouts went viral.

The Brit stopped Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round at Wembley last night in one of the most enthralling fights in living memory.

Having been floored in the sixth round by the big Ukrainian, he fought back to make it to the 11th round for the first time in his fledgling career, ending the fight with brutal uppercut.

But before it got to that point, AJ had sent the former two-time heavyweight champion of the world to the floor three times – twice in the 11th round just before the TKO, and once in the fifth round.

And as Joshua stood over his opponent in the fifth in front of a record 90,000 crowd at Wembley stadium, he was snapped with a focused glare looking down with menace.

