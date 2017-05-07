Stock Market Resumes Trading In May With 0.80% Gain – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Stock Market Resumes Trading In May With 0.80% Gain
Leadership Newspapers
Transactions opened on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for the first trading day in the month of May on a bullish trend with the All-Share Index gaining 0.80 per cent. In summary, the All Share Index (ASI) gained 206.67 absolute points, representing …
